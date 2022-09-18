Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,874 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $90,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,793.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,153 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

