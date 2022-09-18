Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $191.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

