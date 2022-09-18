Gradient Investments LLC Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,816 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,634 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,639,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 101,722 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,307,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $21.72.

