AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,224 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 8,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.