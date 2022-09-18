E&G Advisors LP Sells 4,755 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

