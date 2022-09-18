Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,697 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.