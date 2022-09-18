180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.9% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 210,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Sanofi by 7.4% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.4 %

SNY stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.