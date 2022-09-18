Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $48.93 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 549,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,932,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Airbnb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,669 shares of company stock worth $96,323,645 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

