4,000 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. City Holding Co. owned 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

