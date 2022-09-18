Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $55.53 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 609,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $87.72 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

