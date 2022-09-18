180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

