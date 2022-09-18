Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 600 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.9% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 296,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.