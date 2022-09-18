City Holding Co. Has $139,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

