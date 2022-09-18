Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.67% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $48,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MRVI opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

