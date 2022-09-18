Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 10,505 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.55% of Vail Resorts worth $48,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $222.11 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.03 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

