Resource Consulting Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

