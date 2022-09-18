Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,956 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.53% of Zendesk worth $48,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Zendesk by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 505.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $136,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Stories

