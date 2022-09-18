3,742 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.43.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.