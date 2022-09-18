Gabrielle Scheibe Sells 150 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) insider Gabrielle Scheibe sold 150 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $14,242.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,927 shares in the company, valued at $847,618.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $282.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

