180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

