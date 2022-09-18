180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,258 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GDV opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.