180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 3.9 %

SBNY stock opened at $171.91 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average of $221.36.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.