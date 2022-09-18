180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,428 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Coupang by 2,615.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Coupang by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Coupang by 46.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Macquarie started coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.99.

Shares of CPNG opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $30.94.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

