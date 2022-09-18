180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

