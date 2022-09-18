IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $342.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.36 and a 200-day moving average of $413.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $689.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

