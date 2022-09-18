180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

HMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

