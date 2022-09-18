Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

