BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

