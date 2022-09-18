180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $66.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.