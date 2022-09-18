iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,201,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,021 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,446,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 267,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,397,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after buying an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after buying an additional 700,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.