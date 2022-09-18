180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bumble by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $57,019,000. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $48,801,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 667.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,250,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after buying an additional 1,087,602 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $30,879,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -588.85 and a beta of 1.94. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

