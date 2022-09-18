180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $1,939,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average of $173.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.