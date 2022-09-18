180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

