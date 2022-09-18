Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.