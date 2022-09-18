180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VMW opened at $112.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.96. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.