180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

