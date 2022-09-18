CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.0 %

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.