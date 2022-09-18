Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $501,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,955,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.62.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

