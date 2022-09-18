Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 0.7 %

RE stock opened at $283.07 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.14.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RE. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.