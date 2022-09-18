Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 462 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.