Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 54 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Chubb by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 76,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

