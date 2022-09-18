Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $267,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

