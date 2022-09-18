Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.