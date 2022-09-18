Lindsay Australia Limited (LAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Lindsay Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

Lindsay Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food service, fresh produce, rural, agriculture, and horticultural industries in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments.

