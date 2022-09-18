Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (USOI) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on September 26th

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Monday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 32.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the period.

