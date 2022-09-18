CITIC Limited (CTPCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1121 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.
CITIC Stock Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:CTPCY opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CITIC has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.
About CITIC
