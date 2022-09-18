CITIC Limited (CTPCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1121 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

CITIC Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:CTPCY opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CITIC has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

About CITIC

(Get Rating)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.