180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

