180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,144 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,614,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.20 and a 1-year high of $108.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

