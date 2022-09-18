180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.