Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MPC opened at $95.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

